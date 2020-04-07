Topeka native is KSU's newest Goldwater Scholar

Kansas State University's Blaine Fry, a junior from Topeka studying physics, has received a 2020 Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship.

Established by Congress in 1986 to honor Sen. Barry M. Goldwater, the Goldwater Scholarship is the premier undergraduate scholarship for students studying engineering, mathematics or the natural sciences. Recipients receive up to $7,500 annually for college-related expenses. For the 2020-2021 school year, the scholarship was awarded to 396 students across the country.

Fry is the vice president of KSU's Physics Club, a member of the Astronomy Club, a participant in the University Honors Program and an avid pianist. In addition to the Goldwater Scholarship Fry has received seven other scholarships. He is a graduate of Topeka West High School and is the son of Clint Fry and Cassandra Immenschuh, both of Topeka.