Topeka murder suspect arrested in California

A suspect in a Topeka homicide was arrested Wednesday in California.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges Tuesday against Vincent Gonzalez-Rook for the April 24 death of Joseph Hill. As a result, a warrant was issued, and Kagay said U.S. Marshalls assisted in locating Gonzalez-Rook and taking him into custody.

Kagay said Topeka Police continue looking for Michael Flores, 25, in connection with the case.

Hill was found shot outside a home at 1215 NE Quincy St., suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Kagay charged Gonzalez-Rook with counts of first degree premeditated murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Kagay said his office will start proceedings to bring Gonzaelz-Rook back from California to face prosecution.

Anyone who knows where Flores might be, or with other information on the case, is asked to call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Two days after Hill's death, the Kansas Dept. of Corrections listed Gonzalez-Rook as an absconder from parole on a theft conviction stemming from a January 2018 incident at a Topeka hotel. Jesse McFall was shot and killed, but jurors acquitted him of a murder charge.