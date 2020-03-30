Topeka man's sign thanks healthcare workers on pandemic's front line

A Topeka man is doing his part to make sure healthcare workers know they're appreciated.

"They're putting their life on the line every single day, and we sometimes take them for granted, and we shouldn't," Marvin Stovall said.

Stovall wanted to find a big way to say "thank you" to those on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's when he got a sign.

"I was doing something on the internet the other day and saw an ad for this yard card company and decided, that might be something that I could do," Stovall said. "I thought somebody oughta put it where people can see it and thank the healthcare industry."

A display spanning his yard now reads "Thank You Healthcare Workers" in large cardboard letters — a public message he hopes will inspire others to replicate.

"Oh, I'd like to see a sign like this in every corner of the city," he said. "Let the people that don't just come down this street know that we do appreciate them, and they're in our prayers, and that we thank them for their help."

The sign stands off the corner of 10th and Medford in Topeka. It is rented and will come down after Tuesday, but Stovall hopes the message will carry on far past that.

"We should really appreciate them, Stovall said. "That's what I wanted to do here."