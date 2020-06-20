Topeka man found guilty of sales tax fraud

A Topeka man has been found guilty of failure to remit sales tax on vehicles he sold says Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Schmidt says Donald L. Daniels, Sr., 44, plead no contest in Shawnee County District court to one felony count of making false information and one misdemeanor count of failure to remit sales tax.

The charges came from an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations of the Kansas Department of Revenue, which concluded that Daniels was illegally selling cars by knowingly representing false sales prices on KDOR sales tax forms which shortchanged the state a total of $454.16 in sales tax according to the AG.

Schmidt says this is the 22nd conviction resulting from an agreement announced in March between the AG and the Department of Revenue. He says under the new agreement the AG’s office assumed responsibility for the prosecution of cases of tax fraud and related crimes investigated by the DOR in efforts to strengthen the state’s enforcement effort.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jon Noble, who works in Schmidt’s office.

District Judge Nancy Parris says she accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for July 23 at 10:30 a.m.

