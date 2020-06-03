Topeka man charged with assault of a law enforcement officer

A Topeka man was arrested Monday night, not due to protesting, but due to an alleged assault of a law enforcement officer.

Originally believed by the Topeka Police Department to be in connection with the Monday night protest, Johnathon West was found to have no connection to the protest after further investigation.

West, 42, was taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, June 1. West was spotted when officers were on the 300 block of SE Lawrence St. investigating a separate incident.

West entered the apartment complex the officers were investigating and became combative.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with charges of Assault of LEO and Disobeying a Lawful Police Order.

The Topeka Police Department apologizes for the error.

