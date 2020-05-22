Topeka man charged in aggravated robbery case

An arrest has been made in aggravated robbery investigation yesterday, Thursday, May 21.

Richard D. Youngberg was arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery that happened earlier that morning at the Kwik Shop at 1700 SW Topeka Blvd.

Topeka Police Department responded to the Kwik shop at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, May 21, with reports of an armed robbery. The suspect allegedly entered the store, pulled out a firearm and left with an undisclosed item.

Based on descriptions from witnesses and security camera footage, TPD was able to develop a description and later identified Youngberg who was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Youngberg was booked with the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery

Theft

Topeka Bench Warrants

Anyone with information connected to this crime should email TellTPD or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

