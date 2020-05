A Topeka man was arrested on charges of distribution of illegal drugs.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford F-250 pickup truck this morning, Thursday, May 14.

The deputy found a quantity of a substance believed to be ecstasy and marijuana.

The driver, Stephen Virgil Albright, 36, of Topeka was arrested with the following charges: distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute a hallucinogenic drug and no drug tax stamp.