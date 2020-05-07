Topeka man arrested for rape of a minor

A man was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department following an investigation by the Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Daniel Luetje, 46, of Topeka, was arrested after a traffic stop near the 3400 block of SW Timberlake Lane by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Fugitive Warrants Unit. Luteje was under investigation at the time and was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Luetje was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Correction with three charges of rape of a victim under the age of 14 and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under the age of 14. The incidents allegedly occurred in northern Shawnee County from 2006 to 2011.