Topeka man arrested for possession of methamphetamine following pursuit

A Topeka man was arrested on felony charges following a police chase in southern Jackson County.

Harold Sheffield II, 54, of Topeka was allegedly driving his vehicle at a speed of over 100 miles-per-hour near 142nd and US Highway 75. Police pursued him for about half a mile before Sheffield stopped and was arrested.

A substance believed to be methamphetamine and an open alcohol container were found inside the car. Sheffield was booked into the Jackson County Jail for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, and transporting an open container. Sheffield has three outstanding warrants in Jackson County and one in Shawnee County.