Topeka man arrested after stolen truck, tractor and motorcycles recovered

A Topeka man is facing multiple charges after finding three stolen motorcycles, a truck, and tractor in his possession.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says Travis Walker, 39, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. after deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of NE 35th Street.

Officials say they located three stolen motorcycles and a stolen 2006 Chevy Pickup and the residence, and a stolen John Deere tractor at another location in Shawnee County.

The Sheriff's Office says the truck and tractor were stolen out of Jefferson County.

Walker is being held in the Jefferson County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Burglary and has multiple charges pending in Shawnee County.

