Topeka home improvement store confirms two cases of Coronavirus

A Topeka home improvement store says two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement sent to 13 NEWS, Lowe's said two of their associates at their 17th and Arvonia Place store have Coronavirus.

The company said the two last worked on March 27th and April 3rd, respectively, and the store has been extensively cleaned according to CDC guidelines.

The company says the store is still open, and employees who had close contact with the two infected associates are on paid leave.