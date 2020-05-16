Topeka hair salon prepares to reopen with new precautions

After almost 9 weeks of being shut down due to the state-wide stay at home order, salons and beauty shops can finally reopen come Monday.

Kimberly Clark, owner of Create Hair Studio, says the process at her salon is going to look a little different than it used to.

"It's probably going to be six people in here at a time, three stylist all one on one with our customers. We have multiple different disinfecting processes we're going to be taking, a clean cape for every client eventually I'm hoping to get disposable capes when they're available. Everybody is going to have to stay in their car and we'll tell them when they can come in."

Because getting your haircut cannot be achieved while social distancing, Create Hair Studio is taking new precautions to protect both customers and stylists.

"We're going to wear masks ourselves and we are telling our clients that they are going to need to bring their own masks, I have some in case people forget."

While social distancing guidelines may be difficult to get used to, Clark says practicing proper sanitation is nothing new to the business.

"We already disinfect a lot, it's just going to have to be ramped up more, that's really drilled into our industry, is disinfecting. When we take our tests to renew our licensing that's what a majority of our questions are on, so we are highly trained to do that and we take it very seriously because if you don't take it seriously you lose your license."