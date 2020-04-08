Topeka fire crews respond to mattrerss fire

Four occupants of a house just west of downtown Topeka escape with no injuries early Wednesday when a fire breaks out on the second floor of their residence.

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. at a blue, three-story home at 217 S.W. Tyler.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Herrera said at the scene that first-arriving crews found flames and smoke comingn out of a second-floor bedroom.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly and keep it contained to the room where it started.

Two adults and two children were able to make it outside safely by the time fire crews arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross was being called to provide assistance to the family.

