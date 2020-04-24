Topeka doctors offer dose of reassurance as patients fear emergency care

Topeka doctors say fear of COVID-19 could have people putting their health at risk in other ways.

Visits to emergency rooms have dropped over the past month.

"Other medical illnesses did not stop simply because the COVID viruses showed up," said Dr. Kennen Thompson, medical director for the University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis emergency department. "Having a concern about being exposed to that virus by coming to the hospital should not dissuade you from recognizing that there are other conditions that still need to be treated."

Since stay-at-home orders began in mid-March, both St. Francis and Stormont Vail have seen emergency room visits drop to about half what they were this time last year.

For heart attack patients in particular, a delay can be deadly.

"Once you've damaged your heart muscle, it's not going to come back.," said Dr. John Joliff, an interventional cardiologist at St. Francis. "Some (patients) are saying, 'I didn't even want to come into the emergency room and I came just because I felt so bad.' Some of them have been delayed coming in later than they should have for their heart condition - to the point where we really don't have much else that we can offer."

Both Joliff and Thompson want patients to know precautions are in place.

At St. Francis, everyone who enters the ER is screened, has a temperature taken, and must wear a mask. People with respiratory symptoms have a separate waiting area. No visitors are allowed.

"We've actually made some adjustments with the numbers of individuals who we can allow to come into the emergency department," Dr. Thompson said. "All staff in the emergency department are being placed in full personal protective equipment - face mask, face shield, gown, double gloves."

If you don't have COVID, you won't be next to someone who does.

"They're not on the same floors. They're transported differently,"Dr. Joliff said.

The precautions extend even before people arrive at the hospital. Dr. Thompson, who's also medical director for Topeka's AMR, says ambulance dispatchers are pre-screening callers for symptoms, and field crews in PPE.

"They are a front line. They are going into every situation and they are making sure that they are doing what they can to protect themselves and to protect our patients as they transport them," Dr. Thompson said.

Outside of emergency care, Dr. Joliff said do not automatically cancel office visits for critical followups and routine checkups. Especially with a heart condition in the age of COVID, it is vital to know whether the disease is progressing.

The doctors say staying home is important to keep yourself well, but if you're not well, it can put you at greater risk.

"Please recognize that waiting at home and hoping that things will simply settle back down really will not result in a very good outcome," Dr. Thompson said.