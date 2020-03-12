Topeka construction season kicks off

Construction season kicked off Thursday for the City of Topeka.

The City held a press conference detailing all of the plans they have for 2020.

Some of the projects featured include road improvements to five neighborhoods around Topeka, work on 10th street between Fairlawn and Wanamaker, and finishing off their work on Chesney Park.

"I think it's really moving along the last few years,” City Manager Brent Trout said. “We’re beginning to make impacts on our pavement condition and not to mention the utilities we’re working on and so forth. But today, we're focused on our road construction projects and that kind of work."

The City of Topeka also has an interactive map online you can use to keep tabs on all of the work going on or even report issues you find.