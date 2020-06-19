Topeka comes together to celebrate Juneteenth

Topeka celebrated Juneteenth in a big way Friday - at both Betty Phillips Park and the Gage Park Amphitheater.

The goal of these celebrations is to bring people together, and with music, food and friends that's easy to do - but beyond that - they gathered to remember a pivotal moment in American history.

"I think it's about unity, and I think we need to celebrate our roots," organizer Alex Haggerty said.

The simultaneous events each drew hundreds of people. Organizers say the uptick in participation was spurred by the national conversation about race.

"This country is at an integral part of making change and moving into a different direction," organizer Ambroja Watson said.

Haggerty continued that thought, saying, "It's very overlooked, and some people haven't even heard of it until all this stuff started happening with George Floyd. It's not celebrated everywhere and a lot of people don't know about it. So I just try to bring more awareness about it especially to the black community because I think we need to come together in times like this."

More than just a celebration of history - the celebration of Juneteenth offered a chance to make history - through the ballot box.

"Let their voices be heard because I think that's what's most important," Anita Austin said.

Austin’s non-profit Loud Light set up at Betty Phillips Park to register voters - making sure everyone gets a voice.

"Given the society and kind of what's been going on here lately we wanted to make sure that they had their voice and use their voice in a positive way," Watson said.

"We’ve been going through a depressing time ... We've been fighting for our lives and fighting for the right justices and things like that so this is a time to come together and just have fun and celebrate,” organizer Keisehera Lately said.

