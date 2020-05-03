Topeka church talks plans for reopening after stay-at-home order is lifted

Good News Church in Topeka has been using their parking lot to meet for worship on Sunday mornings.

Gordon Shipley, minister at the church said, "For us church is about the experience of being able to share the love of God with people that God loves. Just doing it online doesn't really work well, because it's important for us to be together."

Lindsay McDonald is a Pre-K minister at Good News Church. She said, "I like it because it gives us a chance to still get together and be the church, but be respectful and abiding of the rules that are going forth."

With the stay-at-home order being lifted Monday -- the church's leaders are discussing how to move forward and will meet to come up with a plan.

"We've got to decide, what's the next step forward," Shipley said, "We want to be respectful of the authorities over us, at the same time, we understand how important it is for us to be together as a church."

He said he wants to keep all of their church members in mind when deciding next steps.

"We don't want to do something that leaves a significant portion of our church population out," he said.

McDonald agreed saying, "I know we do have high risk people here and so we're kind of thinking maybe we'll do this a little bit more until everybody really feels safe."

Shipley hopes in the midst of it all, they remain a strong community.

"I hope through all of this that we understand just how important and necessary it is for us to have each other," he said.

Under Gov. Laura Kelly's reopening plan mass gatherings of more than 10 people in one location, without maintaining 6 feet of distance between them, is prohibited.

If Good News Church decides to hold in-person service next Sunday, Shipley said they have a large enough building that it can be done.