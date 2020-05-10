Topeka church holds first in-person service in almost 8 weeks

A Topeka church joined together for in-person services Sunday morning, for the first time in almost 8 weeks.

Doyle Pryor, pastor of First Southern Baptist Church Topeka, welcomed his congregation back Sunday, after spending all week planning the safest way to do so.

He said, "For us, to think that this might be a place where the infection might grow, I mean that's a tough decision and we didn't take it very lightly. It all came down to whether or not we could trust the people."

The church asked members to wear a mask while inside the building and maintain social distance.

Pryor said he was pleased with the results.

"It gave me great hope that as we move forward, not just our city, but our church, that we're going to be okay," he said.

The building is cleaned before and after each service, but the church also took other precautions.

Pryor said, "We had designated entry and exit doors. We seated people instead of having them just come in and then as they exited they were released row by row."

Church member, Heidi Staerkel, said she appreciates their efforts.

"I was so impressed," she said, "I know so much thought and prayer went into this."

Staerkel said it was important to her, to be at Sunday's service.

"There's just something very powerful about being able to come together," she continued saying, "We encourage one another, especially during this time."

As the church takes that next step, Pryor said, "There's a better day coming. We're going to get passed this and not only are we going to get passed this, we're going to be better people on the other side of this."

Anyone who feels more comfortable staying home is encouraged to do so and can watch the services via livestream.

Pryor said he's in contact with Shawnee County health officials to maintain the best way to carry out their services safely.