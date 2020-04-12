Topeka church celebrates Easter together with a drive-in service

A ban on public gatherings due to the spread of COVID-19 has left many church buildings empty this Easter.

One Topeka pastor believes the holiday is too important to not celebrate as a congregation.

Maranatha Baptist Fellowship has been livestreaming their services ever since the coronavirus pandemic swept through the state.

Worship leader, Doyle Young said, "We've been singing and preaching to empty chairs and its hard."

This Sunday though was different.

Pastor Jeremy Leithoff said, "Easter Sunday is a special day. It's the day our Lord rose from the grave, and so we want to celebrate that."

"Easter is the Christian Super Bowl," Young added, "The fact that Jesus Christ was resurrected from the dead, that's the highlight of the Christian community."

To honor the holiday, Leithoff invited the congregation to join him for a drive-in church service.

He said, "We thought this would be a better opportunity to gather, while still keeping our social distance, while still being able to see eachother through the car windows and interact with each other safely."

In uncertain times like these, Young said that interaction is needed.

"We haven't gathered together for 5 weeks and we just wanted to be together as family," he said, "As any family celebrates important holiday's together, we wanted to celebrate with our church family."

A recent executive order by Governor Laura Kelly has made that harder for the faith community this Easter.

Leithoff said, "I appreciate the spirit behind what she wants to do, but churches are supposed to be responsible for our people and we are being responsible, and so I didn't see the reason to just point out the churches."

Even still, he maintains they don't need a physical building to worship God.

Young said, "We don't feel like we've been thrown out of church, we feel like we've been deployed into ministry which is what we've been called to all along."

Sunday's drive-in service was put together specifically for the Easter holiday. Leitoff said he doesn't know if they will continue doing those or stick to online streaming.

He said any updates will be shared on their Facebook page.

You can also find all of their online services there and on their Youtube