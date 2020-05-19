Topeka business donates mask hooks to Stormont Vail

The gift company making and donating mask hooks made a generous donation to Stormont Vail Tuesday.

Nick Koch of Live Engraved took 1,000 of the S Hook "ear savers" to the hospital to be distributed among its employees.

Koch and his business co-founder Shannon Hayden have been making and donating the hooks with a laser machine they got for their custom gift shop a few months ago. Koch says they have donated so many hooks that they have run out.

They are now selling them on their website.