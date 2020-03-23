Topeka announced as finalist for 2020 All-America City Award

The City of Topeka has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award (AAC). Topeka is one of 22 finalist cities who represent the diversity of American communities.

The award, given to 10 communities each year, celebrates and recognizes those that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

The City of Topeka will compete in Denver, Colorado to be recognized as one of ten All-America Cities for 2020. Each community will bring a team of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to participate in presentations and workshops.

Other 2020 Finalists include: Algoma, WI; Aurora, CO; Belleville, IL; Danville, VA; Douglasville, GA; El Paso, TX; Franklin, TN ;Harlingen, TX; Highland Park, IL; Hopkinsville, KY; Logansport, IN; Mason City, IA;

Miami Gardens, FL; Miami Lakes, FL; Muncie, IN; Pitt County, NC; Portsmouth, OH; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Roanoke, VA; Rochester, NY; and Sumter, SC.