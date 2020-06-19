Topeka Zoo will join in the global Giraffe Day on Sunday

The Topeka Zoo will join zoos around the world on Sunday, June 21st, as we celebrate World Giraffe Day. This day is the longest day of the year which fits well for the recognition of the animal with the longest legs and the longest neck.

Giraffes survive today in only 21 of the 56 nations of Africa. Giraffe numbers across Africa have declined by 40% in the last 15 years alone. Reticulated giraffes like those found at your Topeka Zoo have declined by 50% in the last fifteen years, making them among the most endangered giraffes in Africa. With such dramatic losses in numbers to all six kinds of giraffes across Africa, zoos around the world will stick their neck out for giraffes this month for World Giraffe Day.

The Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center will celebrate World Giraffe Day on Sunday, June 21st, from 9:00 until 3:00. Zoo guests can visit a Giraffe Information Booth, see giraffe keeper chats at 10:00 till 2:00 Sunday, and let kids of all ages make and wear Giraffe hats. Make your voice heard for giraffes! Join your Topeka Zoo for World Giraffe Day on Sunday, June 21st and be sure to bring Dad!