Topeka Zoo receives $1,500 from local school

The Topeka Zoo is receiving $1,500 from a local school.

The zoo was awarded the Collegiate Cares COVID-19 Grant - a $1,500 grant from Topeka Collegiate.

The school awarded the grant to pay for the costs of the zoo's educational program and make it possible to continue it through the end of the year.

“We’re pleased to support the Topeka Zoo’s online outreach to children and families,” said Dr. Lyn Rantz, Head of School. “Their virtual classes are a great resource – we’re thankful they are sharing the Zoo with all of us online.”

Topeka Collegiate partnered with the Kokari Foundation to fund the grant.