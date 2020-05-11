Topeka Zoo plans for reopening

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center plans to resume selling single use and daily admission tickets on Monday, May 18.

The first phase of the Topeka Zoo’s reopening plan will allow Friends of the Zoo Members to visit the park from Thursday, May 14 to Sunday, May 17 for a soft opening. All other guests are free to return to the park Monday, May 18.

All tickets will be sold at regular admission price while the total number of guests will be limited to 500 people. Patrons of the Zoo will be afforded enough space to social distance at 17 – 20 feet apart. There will be signage throughout the park to remind guests to maintain social distance.

All employees will be required to wear a mask while the Zoo is open to the public and interacting with guests. While those working in point of sale areas will be required to disinfect their stations hourly and work behind plastic shields. Guests will also be highly encouraged to wear masks as well as pay with debit or credit cards.

During visiting hours an Environmental Services crew will be on site disinfecting high-traffic areas continuously. Brochures and maps will not be available and membership purchases, renewals and single day ticket purchases are encouraged to be completed online.

Guests will be required to walk in one direction through the Zoo in a figure eight configuration and to follow the spacing systems set in place while waiting in line and viewing exhibits. There will be one restroom near the Zoo’s café for guest use that will be sanitized every other hour. The Camp Cowabunga Building will only be open to allow guests to pass through to the connecting path. There will be no guest access to feeding machines, animal encounters or animal interactions. During phase two the Animals and Man Building will be open and guests will have access to feeding machines.

Playgrounds and drinking fountains will continue to stay closed. Café food, beverages and Kona Ice will be available for purchase. There will be a limited number of trashcans in the park so guests will be encouraged to keep trash with them.

Phase two of the Zoo’s reopening plan includes limited access to buildings. While social distancing will still be required the maximum gathering limit will increase allowing no more than 900 people in. At this point there will be enough room to social distance at 8 – 10 feet apart while playgrounds and drinking fountains will also reopen.