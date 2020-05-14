Topeka Zoo partially opens before full reopening

The Topeka Zoo opened Thursday to Friends of the Zoo members.

It will open fully to the public starting Monday, and will have restrictions in place to keep everyone safe.

All employees are wearing masks and visitors are strongly encouraged to do so as well. They also will direct traffic through the zoo to help keep people at a safe distance from each other. The zoo also went through a deep-cleaning prior to its opening.

“Can't tell you how great it is seeing people back at the zoo," Director Brendan Wiley said. "There's been so many beautiful days this spring where the weather has been perfect, animals have been out, but there's been no people here. It's just really been exciting to see people come back."

Wiley said several people said they were using the zoo's online programming while at home, and are glad to be able to see the animals in person once again.