The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of its bobcat.

The zoo announced Monday night on its Facebook page that Johnson passed away Saturday following chronic kidney troubles. He was 18.

Johnson came to the Topeka Zoo in 2003, after the Kansas Department of Wildlife And Parks confiscated him from someone who was not supposed to have a bobcat.

The zoo said he was calm and curious, and enjoyed watching the ducks on the pond from his habitat.