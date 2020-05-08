Topeka Zoo holding flower sale with new online component

The Topeka Zoo is still holding its annual Native Wildflower Sale, but it will look a bit different this year. The sale will be held Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the zoo's parking lot and will include over 1,700 wildflowers native to Northeast Kansas. All social distancing rules will apply at the sale and flowers are $4.00 each. All proceeds go toward the zoo's conservation fund for endangered species.

Plants are also available for purchase online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simply go to the zoo's Facebook page or their website to purchase. Plants will be delivered to cars in the zoo's parking lot between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.