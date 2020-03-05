Topeka Zoo holding counting contest to promote 2020 Census

The Topeka Zoo is holding a contest to get people to participate in the 2020 Census.

The zoo kicked off their 'Count the Tiger Stripes Contest' Thursday.

Much like the Census is counting the US's inhabitants, visitors are invited to attempt to count Sanjiv the tiger's stripes. During your visit, you can find a contest form in the Leopard Spot gift store.

Whoever gets the stripe count correct, or at least the closest guess, will win a guided tour behind the scenes of the zoo's tiger program. If multiple people submit the correct number, then a drawing will decide the winner. The contest runs through March 15, and the winner will be announced March 16.