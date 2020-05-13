Topeka Zoo gets a deep-cleaning before 'soft' reopening on Thursday for Friends of the Topeka Zoo members

It's been nearly two months since the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center closed its gates to the public over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 19, to be exact.

Now, the zoo, located at 635 S.W. Gage Blvd. in Gage Park, is planning to have a "soft" reopening on Thursday for members of the Friends of the Topeka Zoo organization.

But before the zoo reopens, steps were taken Wednesday to disinfect surfaces that visitors might touch.

"It's been a long time since we've been open," said Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley. "And we've gone through revision and revision and revision of our reopening plan.

"One of those last steps was making sure that we did a thorough deep cleaning before we reopened to the public. And while we may be experts about disinfecting the animal areas, we really needed to turn to an expert that could help us disinfect our people areas."

Enter Topeka-based Green Pest Solutions, which provided deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectant Wednesday morning at no charge to the zoo.

"We are going through and sanitizing the commonly touched areas," said James Whitney, general manager with Green Pest Solutions.

Those areas, he said, included "door handles, hand rails and some of these barriers that they've got placed up in the zoo right now."

Green Pest Solutions managing paratner Brent Boles says it was only natural for his company to offer its services to the zoo.

"The one thing about the COVID virus is people are eager to get out, but they want to go somewhere safe," Boles said. "And we felt like we could team up with the zoo, which we've done over the years on many different projects, help them as well as help the public."

While the zoo reopens Thursday only to members of the Friends of the Topeka Zoo organization, it is scheduled to reopen to the general public on Monday, May 18.

Some restrictions will be in place, but visitors finally will get the chance to come back to the zoo.

