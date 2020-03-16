Topeka Zoo closing buildings amid COVID-19 concerns

The Topeka Zoo is staying open, but making a few changes as new COVID-19 prevention protocols stress avoiding large gatherings.

Starting Tuesday, the zoo will function as an open-air park. Buildings will close to the public, with one public restroom open and disinfected every other hour.

“The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center is a valued asset in our community,” Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said in a news release. “For those of us that work here, we deeply care about our animals, guests, volunteers and coworkers. We realize that we are living in an unprecedented situation. We want to assure you that as we go through this situation, our animals, guests, volunteers and coworkers are our top most priority.”

Wiley said zoo staff will make extra efforts to keep in touch with the community during the changes. Starting Tuesday, every day at 2 p.m. they will highlight one of the zoo's residents in a new story on the Topeka Zoo's Facebook page.