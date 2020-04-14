Topeka Zoo Orangutan, Lena, has passed away

A beloved Bornean orangutan at the Topeka Zoo has passed away.

According to the zoo, Lena, fell ill on Wednesday, and passed away on Monday.

“At about 10:30 and under anesthesia, she was transported to the zoo’s animal hospital. While the zoo’s medical team was taking radiographs, Lena went into cardiac arrest. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,” the zoo said.

Lena was born on April 2nd, 1982, and was brought to the Topeka Zoo in 2005 from the Columbus Zoo and was best known for blowing kisses to the visitors.

“Lena had a way of working her way right into your heart,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. Cris Sandberg, one of Lena’s Zoo Keepers, said, “She was special. I will always remember the love she had for the people she knew and her afternoon need for back scratches.”

The zoo said they could not pinpoint the exact cause of death, but said a necropsy showed she had an abnormal left kidney. There will be other tests done to determine the exact cause of death.

“Social distancing has made it more challenging for staff to grieve for the loss of Lena,” said Wiley. “In these uncertain times, we could not be more proud of our team and the care they offered Lena. She will be missed.”