Topeka YMCA files for bankruptcy protection

Topeka YMCA leaders say it's business as usual, despite the organization declaring bankruptcy.

The YMCA of Topeka appeared Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court on its filing for Chapter 11 protection. They made the filing May 21.

Court records show the organization owes $5.26 million to CoreFirst Bank & Trust. YMCA leaders say the amount stems from the bond they took out 20 years ago for their building at SW 37th and Chelsea.

CEO John Mugler says the COVID-19 took a toll on the organization's finances. He said he and the board of directors decided this filing was the best course of action.

"Filing this action with the court, and the anticipated restructuring of the bond will give us the relief we need to keep our Childcare, Adult and Senior programs available to the community we serve for years to come," Mugler told 13 NEWS in an emailed statement.

Mugler said all programs and memberships continue as normal.

The Y already had changed hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, and daycare and summer programs are operating. They anticipate reopening their swimming pool Monday, but with limits on attendance.