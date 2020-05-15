Topeka West High School Student wins ACT scholarship

A Topeka West student has been awarded a $15,000 scholarship from ACT, Inc.

Joseph Randles, a senior at Topeka West High School, has won the ACT Scholarship Giveaway. The prize was a $15,000 and a $5,000 technology prize.

Despite postponing the April 2020 test because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ACT continues to help students prepare and pay for college.

Randles was randomly selected from students who entered the contest by registering for the ACT test. This is one of the first times a recipient of the scholarship has been from Kansas.

As part of the district strategic plan in 2017, Topeka Public Schools began offering the ACT assessments every month for students that wanted access.

The superintendent’s plan included administering the ACT during the school day, with one test being funded by the district as part of the college and career plan for students. This plan increased the district’s ACT participation and has helped students improve scores.

“Joseph is a wonderful student who is so deserving,” says Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent. “We are excited to celebrate him as one of the many ACT participants and we can’t wait to see where the future will take him through this scholarship.”

For more information on the ACT or scholarship giveaway visit their website.

