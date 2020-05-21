Topeka West H.S. principal stepping down

Topeka West High School principal Dustin Dick is resigning to join his family's business.

Dick announced the news Thursday evening in an email to the school community. In addition to his role at Topeka West, he also served ad Lead High School Principal for USD 501.

Dick said he will be joining his brother and sister at the insurance business owned by their father.

"It has been my dad’s dream for many years that he would have all of his kids working there. As he gets closer to completely retiring it feels like the time is right for me to make the transition and join the family business," Dick wrote in his email.

Dick served six years as Topeka West principal. Associate principal Colin Cathey will serve as interim principal for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the email.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve all of you as Principal of Topeka West," Dick wrote. "I want to thank all of you for the memories and support over my time here, we would not have experienced the success that we have without all of you."

Dick also gave a special thank you to the teachers for their commitment to their students' success.