Topeka Wendy’s still have the beef, while supplies last

Recent plant shutdowns may have you asking Wendy's "where's the beef?!" Topeka locations still have the beef while supplies last.

Up to 20% of the restaurant's locations, including Topeka's, are short on supplies.

Topeka franchise owner Kirk Williams said the company's reliance on fresh beef had made them susceptible to recent supply chain interruptions as meat plants shut down to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.

He said they are trying to keep burgers on the menu when and where they can but, be aware they may run out.

They still offer their chicken, salad and other menu items.

Grocery stores including Kroger, Hyvee and Costco are limiting meat purchases because of short supplies.

The CDC reported that 4,913 workers in 115 meat and poultry processing plants in 19 states have tested positive for coronavirus. Twenty of them have died. About 130,000 people work at these facilities.

The outbreaks from the plants are also spreading to nearby communities, the Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to order meat-packing plants to remain open.