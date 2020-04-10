Topeka VA staff greeted with encouraging words

Dozens braved the chilly Friday morning temperatures to show appreciation for those taking care of some of the hard-working members of the medical community.

Several staff members and volunteers lined the entrance to the Topeka VA to greet doctors and nurses as they arrived for their shift.

Several were holding signs, others were waving and all saying "thank you" from a safe distance.

VA of Eastern Kansas Outreach Specialist Michelle Sweeney says the group's message was well received.

"Smiles, all smiles, and a couple of honks, but a lot of folks saying thank you to us for thanking them. It's just nice and makes us feel like we're all part of the same mission," she said.

Sweeney said many of this morning's attendees were veterans themselves.

