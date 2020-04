Officials with Topeka's VA Call Center confirm two members services employees tested positive for COVID-19.

13 NEWS reached out to them when a viewer contacted us, concerned about the situation.

The spokesperson said the two staff members are on home isolation, and they are following CDC guidelines to protect all employees' health.

She said staff was offered the option to tele-work, and those who chose not to are in work stations which are spaced more than six feet apart.