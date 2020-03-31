"Topeka Strong" t-shirt sales to support the HOST Relief Fund

Last week, GO Topeka announced the creation of the HOST Relief Program to provide up to $2 million for businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus. HOST, which stands for Helping Others Support Topeka, is a resource fund created to provide immediate aid to small businesses.

Angela Broxterman, a team member at Advisors Excel, got the idea to create and sell shirts to raise money for the community and partnered with coworker and Associate Creative Director Kevin Johnston to create "Topeka Strong" t-shirts.

The black t-shirts are $23 plus $7 shipping and are available in adult, youth and toddler sizes. One hundred percent of the profits from sales will go to the HOST Relief Program. You can purchase t-shirts here.