"Topeka Strong" shirts raise nearly $10,000 for HOST program

T-shirts took in nearly $10,000 for local businesses.

The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced Advisors Excel raised $9,755 for the HOST relief program. The company sold 834 shirts reading the message "Topeka Strong."

"It never ceases to amaze me how giving – it’s the heart that we have in our community,” GO Topeka President Molly Howey said. “So, it just says that we really are strong and we are going to weather the storm together."

The HOST relief program has received more than $655,000 in donations.

They use the money to purchase gift cards from local businesses, which then are given to furloughed workers. So far, more than 1,300 workers have received a total of $388,000 from the program.