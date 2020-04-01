Topeka Strong T-shirt creators speak about helping community

13 NEWS spoke to the minds behind Advisors Excel's "Topeka Strong" shirts.

Angela Broxterman and Kevin Johnston say they wanted to use their abilities to help the community during such a difficult time.

"It's a really great way to support Topeka and I just hope that everyone gets behind it and I think it'd be really great to see them all around the town when this is all over with," Broxterman said.

"We have the ability to make stuff that hopefully people want, it's a way for us to use our talents to give back to the community," Johnston said.

They say the design conveys strength through the strong font and bold color.

They are selling shirts reading "Topeka Strong" to raise money for the HOST relief program.

The shirts are $23 plus $7 shipping and are available in adult, youth and toddler sizes. With all money going to help small businesses.