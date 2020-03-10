Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go on

Concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus have prompted the question: will the Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade will still be held this weekend?

According to the Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Committee, it will go on as planned.

The questions started after Dublin cancelled their parade due to the coronavirus.

Dan Sheehy who sits on the Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Committee said they have been meeting with city, county and state health officials ahead of the parade.

“It has been advised to our committee that we do not cancel the Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to COVID-19. With that said, we ask that all participants and parade goers please follow the CDC and Shawnee County Health Department guidelines in regards to COVID-19 found on their respective websites,” said Sheehy.

He says they are asking anyone who is feeling sick to stay home to avoid the spread of any illness.

“We want everyone to enjoy Saturday’s festivities and celebrate the Irish heritage,” he added.

There have been no cases of the coronavirus in Shawnee County. The only case confirmed is in Johnson County.

For those who cannot attend the parade, they can watch it on the WIBW Facebook Page.

The parade starts at noon on Saturday, and will go through Downtown Topeka.