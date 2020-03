Organizers for the Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Fest say they are cancelling their big events.

The Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Irish Fest have been cancelled.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for everyone’s wellbeing, the Topeka Irish Fest and 5k Fun Run will not take place on Saturday, March 14th. We plan to reschedule the event at a later date,” said Jodi Spindler with Irish Fest.

There is no word on if the events will be rescheduled.