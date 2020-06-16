Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library open with restrictions

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is now open for the public, but with some limitations.

The library is following 'phase three' restrictions, including social distancing and wearing masks. They can provide one if you don't have one and you must wear it at all times.

Everyone would have a TSCPL staff browser, someone to gather your book, movie and music choices from their shelves.

The Millennium Cafe is only open for takeout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only 225 patrons are allowed in the facility at any given time.

Current library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday -- then 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.