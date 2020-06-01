Topeka Rescue Mission seeking to help address local hunger needs

The Topeka Rescue Mission made a number of adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news is no COVID-19 positive cases at the Misison.

Now, the Mission is directing its attention to helping solve hunger needs in the Topeka community.

"We're doing everything we can to learn what our community needs," says Topeka Rescue Mission executive director Barry Feaker, "and find resources to be able to feed people."

Feaker says the Mission has only about 150 overnight guests at present. That's down from around 250 to 300 overnight guests from a year ago at this time.

But, he says, the Mission is anticipating more people may soon be needing its services.

"I think that we are calm before the storm, if that makes sense," Feaker said. "What we are looking at is this massive unemployment.

"In December of 2019, there were about 5.6 million Americans unemployed. That number is 40 million now. If just 1 percent of those individuals should end up being homeless -- 400,000 -- that nearly doubles the national homeless population, and people will be affected here in our area as well as around the country."

Feaker said the Misision is working closely with other community organizatiions to address possible future needs in the Topeka area.

"I'm really happy to say that many of the organizations in the community are coming together, seeing how we can learn from each other, learn what our access is to resources and how we can corporately distribute those.

"There's a great spirit in the community of coming together on a weekly basis to see what we can do to take care of today and also prepare for tomorrow."

The Mission is among local agencies to distribute food. The Mission's food distributions are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its distribution center, 401 N.W. Norris. The Misison also is distributing food on Fridays.

For more information, visit the Mission's Facebook page.