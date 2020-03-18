Topeka Rescue Mission open, taking precautions

The Topeka Rescue Mission says it will not close its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is making changes in how it services the community.

"The challenges for those experiencing homelessness or those living in severe poverty are complex," TRM said in a news release. "Oftentimes they are challenged to access information or understand how to self-quarantine when needed, and they may also struggle to access water and soap for handwashing and other personal hygiene needs. Our continued services to the homeless and impoverished will help to prevent even more desperation already being experienced by many across our community."

The Mission says its guests will continue to be sheltered and receive meals. However, in order to limit the number of people in the dining room, non-mission guests will receive a sack meal in the evening, with items included for both a nighttime meal and breakfast the next day. People may pick those up from 6 to 6:30 p.m., at TRM's north entrance, 600 N. Kansas Ave.

Food distribution on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 401 NW Norris will change to a drive-thru procedure. They've also increased how often they clean frequently touched surfaces.

Those interested in supporting the mission may donate or learn more at www.trmonline.org.

Full precautions from Topeka Rescue Mission:

*We have increased the number of times we are cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

*We are encouraging increased handwashing through announcements and posting on video screens.

*In addition, we are instructing our staff of the key symptoms for this virus and directing them to stay home if they feel sick.

*Currently, we are still accepting donations at 401 NW Norris from 8-4, Monday-Friday. We are able to help with unloading and will be adhering to social distancing recommendations. You can find a list of what we need the most on our website by Clicking Here.

*We have suspended picking up donations from private residences until further notice.

*At this time, TRM will continue to food distribution to the community but will do so with a drive through procedure. Individuals will be directed to the NW end of the distribution center at 401 NW Norris, stay in the vehicle and food will be delivered to them. There is no change in days or times – Tuesday/Thursday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

*To reduce risk and minimize the number of people congregating in our dining room during mealtime, we are changing how we provide meals to the general community. Non-TRM guests will receive a sack meal in the evening, which will include food items for that evening meal and the next day’s breakfast. These meals will be available to pick at 6-6:30 p.m. at the north entrance of TRM at 600 N. Kansas Avenue.

*We are contacting the many volunteers who give selflessly of their time each day, to make sure they know we understand if they need to temporarily cancel volunteering. This is especially true for those most vulnerable – older persons, persons with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, cancer or diabetes. We want you and your families to remain safe and healthy.