Topeka Rescue Mission gets supersized donation

The Topeka Rescue Mission got a supersized donation from a chain restaurant.

Earlier today, McDonald's and EARP Distribution donated over 3,200 pounds of beef to the mission.

Also included in the donation were almost 3,000 tubes of GoGurt, 25 cases of parfait yogurt, over 700 pounds of of bulk non fat milk and 20 bags of tortilla strips. It was a welcome surprise for the mission.

"Makes us really happy to just be involved in the community trying to support especially a great cause like Topeka Mission." McDonald's Regional Owner Kevin Dobski said.

"This gives a lift, but it really gives a lift to those people in need." Topeka Rescue Mission Executive Director Barry Feaker said. "To be able to have folks like McDonald's come along and help us to do what we do, just really encourages us."

These donated products were surplus items that McDonald's didn't want to let to go to waste.