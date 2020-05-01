Topeka Regional Airport received nearly 17 million dollars from the CARES act, other Kansas airports receive funding too

Kansas airports are receiving financial support from the CARES Act to help airport operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Topeka Metropolitan Airport Authority received nearly 17 millions dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security known as the "CARES" Act.

"This is kind of a good way for us to get caught up on things that we'd like to have done years ago and otherwise would take several more years to think about making some of them happen," Eric Johnson, the President and Director of Topeka Metropolitan Airport Authority.

Topeka Regional Airport received 16.7 million dollars, the second highest among 80 Kansas airports receiving funding. Another 30,000 dollars will land at Billard Airport.

"It did surprise us. I think what worked in our favor is the not having a lot of debt service and having good cash reserves," Johnson said.

The funding will go toward projects they have been waiting in the wings.

"So we have a broken jet bridge on the building that when we have large charter operations, we have people walking outside because the jet bridge doesn't work or can't be relied upon," Johnson explained. "We have equipment that is stored in four different locations that's worth several millions dollars and we can get this all in one building, one facility is what we like to do."

The additional funding can impact the community too, "and we want to turn that grant funding around as quickly as we can and put it back into the community, put people to work that would be building buildings or paving streets or anything like that, that we can make happen," Johnson said.

Wichita airport received nearly eleven million dollars and Manhattan Regional Airport received nearly two million dollars.

Emporia, Clay center, Junction City, Osage City and Sabetha are among some of the others getting cares funding.

