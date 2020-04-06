Topeka Public Schools to stop delivering meals after Wednesday

In an e-mail to parents, Topeka Public Schools announced they will stop meal delivery to students after Wednesday.

According to the e-mail, the district made the decision after recent health reports that the spread of the virus would peak this week.

“We have been informed the county will see its spike in the spread of the virus at the end of April. Therefore, to protect the safety of staff and students, as we work to prevent exposure of the virus to everyone, we cannot continue meal delivery until after the projected peak of the virus ends,” said Dr. Aarion L. Gray, Director of Instructional Services for USD 501.

They say that at this time, no staff involved with food preparation and delivery have been infected with the virus.

“As a proactive measure at this time, we will issue the final meals Wednesday and the meals for Thursday and Friday will be included on Wednesday to ensure families have meals for the week,” said Aarion.

In an e-mail from Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Jardine and Cap City will continue to be pantry sites, and the Cupboard will have resources for social workers on the Topeka Public Schools website.

They will provide a list of food pantry sites with Wednesday’s delivery.

The district said they will assess their plans after the peak of the virus.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla told 13 NEWS that the Shawnee County Incident Command Team is putting together a plan together to help the 13,000 students who were fed by the district. The team will be reaching out to local churches and community food distribution leaders to feed all those students each day.