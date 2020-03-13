Topeka Public Schools says classes will resume as scheduled following spring break

While area universities are extending spring break for students due to concern over the coronavirus, Topeka Public Schools says they are planning to be back in session next week.

In a message sent to parents, guardians, and staff, the district said classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, March 17th.

USD 501 says they continue to monitor the situation closely and will follow the guidance of the Shawnee County Health Department and KDHE.

The district says the Shawnee County Health Department has the authority to close schools, but have yet to do so or make that recommendation.

School officials say the KDHE has asked any students or staff who traveled out of the country over spring break to contact the Shawnee County Health Department at (785) 806-6297 prior to returning to the classroom.

