Topeka Public Schools provides lunches to kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Topeka Public Schools is joining the list of places providing lunches to kids while classes are cancelled.
Starting Tuesday, TPS Food Service will be providing grab-and-go meals for kids.
Meals will be served between 11 and 12 every weekday until March 27th.
Students under 18 years old can get one meal per day.
The meals are being distributed from 13 different 501 schools.
- Highland Park High School
- St. David's Episcopal Church
- 1st United Methodist Church
- Meadows Elementary
- Ross Elementary
- Quincy Elementary
- Pine Ridge Prep
- French Middle School
- Landon Middle School
- Jardine Middle School
- Chase Middle School
- Robinson Middle School
- Shaner Early Learning Academy